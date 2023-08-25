Nuh violence accused arrested after encounter near Ujina canal

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 24

A man allegedly involved in the communal violence in Nuh was arrested after a brief encounter with the police near the Ujina canal drain.

The police said the arrested accused was identified as Osama, alias Pehelwan, a resident of Ferozepur Namak village, and he was involved in arson and stone pelting during violence at the bus stand, Jhanda Chowk, Nalhar Temple and cybercrime police station.

According to the police, so far, 61 FIRs have been registered and 291 accused arrested in connection with the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh when the Vishva Hindu Parishad’s Braj Mandal Yatra was attacked by a mob on July 31.

Six persons, including two homeguards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes. On late Wednesday night, the Nuh police arrested Osama after a brief encounter near the Ujina canal drain.

A search operation was launched following inputs that the bike-borne accused was headed to his in-laws house in Ali Meo village from Ferozepur Namak. After seeing the cops, the accused took a U-turn and tried to escape. When the police tried to intercept Osama, he opened fire at them and in retaliatory firing, he suffered a bullet injury on his leg. He was nabbed and placed under arrest. A country-made pistol, one cartridge and a motorcycle were recovered from his possession, the police said.

Nuh police spokesperson Krishna Kumar said Osama was wanted in Nalhar arson case. He was being treated at Nalhar medical college.

