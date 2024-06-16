Nuh violence accused dupes sarpanches

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, June 15

The cyber police here arrested a Nuh violence accused, who posed as a DSP, and his accomplice for duping various sarpanches.

The main accused, who was also booked in the Nuh violence, had used a DSP’s photo as his WhatsApp display picture. The police have taken the main accused on one-day police remand after producing him in Nuh court, while another was sent to judicial custody.

According to the police, the key accused was identified as Khalid, a resident of Kherli village, and his accomplice as Aakil, resident of Autha village in Nuh district.

According to a complaint filed by Dilbag, former sarpanch of Rithat village in Nuh district, around three days ago, he got a call from a person, who introduced himself as DSP Shamsher. As Dilbagh was well known to DSP Shamsher, he told the caller that his number was not saved in his phone.

“When I investigated the number, I saw a photo of DSP Shamsher Singh in uniform as the caller’s WhatsApp display picture. Even on Truecaller, the number appeared in the name of DSP Shamsher Singh. The accused called me again after a day and demanded Rs 95,000, citing family problem,” the sarpanch said.

“After the accused shared his account details, at my request, my younger brother transferred Rs 95,000 to the given account through PhonePay. The next day, when I got a call from the same number and the caller, posing as DSP, asked me for money again, I realised that I had been cheated and approached the police,” Dilbag said in his complaint.

An FIR was registered at the Nuh cybercrime police station and both the accused were arrested on Friday. The police said DSP Shamsher was earlier posted as DSP, Punhana.

The police said Khalid used to cheat sarpanch and former sarpanches by posing as a DSP and threatening them.

During interrogation, Khalid confessed to the crime and revealed that he was also involved in the Nuh violence that took place on July 31 last year. He confessed to pelting stones at Adbar Chowk and involvement in storming the cyber police station. “We are questioning Khalid while his accomplice is sent to jail,” said Krishan Kumar, spokesperson of the Nuh police.

