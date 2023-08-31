Nuh violence case: Congress MLA Mamman Khan fails to appear before SIT

Gurugram, August 31
Congress MLA MammanKhan did not appear before the SIT on Thursday probing the July 31 Nuh violence case.
The police had given notice to Mamman Khan and called him to Nagina police station at 11 am to join the interrogation, but the MLA did not reach there.
Satish Vats, DSP of Ferozpur Jhirka and head of SIT, said the MLA even could not be contacted and “we will serve him a notice again and call him to join the investigation”.
It is being said a “medical paper” has been sent on behalf of MLA Mamman Khan, as per which, he is suffering from viral fever. Police have not confirmed this officially.
A day before the violence in Nuh, it is alleged that MLA Mamman Khan had posted on ‘X’, formerly twitter: “the people of Mewat need not panic, fought for you in the assembly, will fight here too”. The tweet was deleted later. Many accused have been arrested after the violence in Nuh who, as per police, were supporters of Mamman Khan.
Despite repeated attempts MLA Mamman Khan could not be contacted as his mobile phone was switched off.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Double digit growth in construction boosts India’s GDP to 7.8 pc in first quarter
India retains tag of world’s fastest-growing major economy a...
Government calls special session of Parliament from Sept 18-22
There’s no clarity on the agenda of the session
Dissolution of panchayats: Heads roll as Punjab government suspends two IAS officers
Decision on dissolution of panchayats backfired and caused h...
Supreme Court website faces phishing attack
The top court’s Registry said a fake website, imitating the ...
Punjab takes back decision to dissolve panchayats
Government to withdraw the notification in a day or two