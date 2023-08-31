Nuh violence case: Congress MLA Mamman Khan fails to appear before SIT

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 31

Congress MLA MammanKhan did not appear before the SIT on Thursday probing the July 31 Nuh violence case.

The police had given notice to Mamman Khan and called him to Nagina police station at 11 am to join the interrogation, but the MLA did not reach there.

Satish Vats, DSP of Ferozpur Jhirka and head of SIT, said the MLA even could not be contacted and “we will serve him a notice again and call him to join the investigation”.

It is being said a “medical paper” has been sent on behalf of MLA Mamman Khan, as per which, he is suffering from viral fever. Police have not confirmed this officially.

A day before the violence in Nuh, it is alleged that MLA Mamman Khan had posted on ‘X’, formerly twitter: “the people of Mewat need not panic, fought for you in the assembly, will fight here too”. The tweet was deleted later. Many accused have been arrested after the violence in Nuh who, as per police, were supporters of Mamman Khan.

Despite repeated attempts MLA Mamman Khan could not be contacted as his mobile phone was switched off.

