 Nuh violence: Congress MLA Mamman Khan gets bail in two cases, will remain in jail on other charges : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Nuh violence: Congress MLA Mamman Khan gets bail in two cases, will remain in jail on other charges

Nuh violence: Congress MLA Mamman Khan gets bail in two cases, will remain in jail on other charges

Congress had alleged that its MLA was arrested due to a ‘political witch-hunt’ and demanded a judicial probe

Nuh violence: Congress MLA Mamman Khan gets bail in two cases, will remain in jail on other charges

Congress MLA Mamman Khan. PTI file



PTI

Nuh, September 30

Congress MLA Mamman Khan, who was arrested in connection with the July 31 Nuh violence, was granted bail in two cases by a court here on Saturday, police said.

However, Khan will remain in jail as he is yet to get bail in two other cases related to the Nuh violence.

The court has fixed October 3 as the next date of hearing on his bail plea, they added.

After hearing the arguments of both sides earlier in the day, Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Duggal reserved his order on the bail plea of the Congress MLA from Ferozpur Jhirka till 4 pm.

“The court verdict granted bail to the Congress leader in FIR numbers 149, 150, but Khan has not yet got bail in FIRs 137, 148 of Nagina police station.

“Due to this, he will have to remain in jail for now and the next hearing on the bail is fixed for October 3”, said Khan’s counsel Tahir Hussain Dewla.

Khan was arrested on September 15. His lawyer argued that the allegations of the SIT are baseless and he should be granted bail.

At the same time, prosecution advocate Surendra Kumar said that enough evidence had been found against the MLA during the investigation.

The accused did not cooperate in the investigation even during the remand period, the advocate alleged.

A religious procession led by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) was attacked by mobs in Nuh on July 31. Six people were killed in the incident and the ensuing communal violence. A cleric was killed in an attack on a mosque in adjoining Gurugram.

The Congress’s Haryana unit had alleged that its MLA was arrested due to a “political witch-hunt” and demanded a judicial probe into the Nuh violence under the supervision of a high court judge.

#Congress #Nuh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Amid India-Canada row, Indian envoy to UK prevented from entering Scotland gurdwara

2
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

3
Punjab

Sikh granthi makes history, offers prayers to start proceedings of US House of Representatives

4
Punjab

Grenade used for attack on Punjab Police's Mohali headquarters was for Sidhu Moosewala; Khalistani terrorist Rinda had supplied it

5
Comment NOUS INDICA

Why Punjab disbelieves its cops

6
Bathinda

20-year-old youth killed in Punjab's Muktsar; youth takes responsibility by waving sword in video

7
Amritsar

Farmers in Amritsar continue Rail Roko agitation on day 3

8
India

Father of accused held for rape of 12-year-old girl in Ujjain seeks death penalty for son

9
India

Ottawa denies reports of drugs on Justin Trudeau's plane

10
Punjab

Did Bholath MLA Sukhpal Khaira's plan to travel abroad trigger SIT action?

Don't Miss

View All
Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

Top News

RBI extends deadline to exchange, deposit Rs 2,000 notes till October 7

RBI extends deadline to exchange, deposit Rs 2,000 notes till October 7

Public has returned Rs 3.42 lakh crore or 96 per cent of the...

Amidst India-Canada row, Indian envoy to UK prevented from entering Scotland gurdwara

Amid India-Canada row, Indian envoy to UK prevented from entering Scotland gurdwara

This comes amid a diplomatic row between India and Canada ov...

India raises with UK denial of envoy’s entry into Scotland gurdwara

India raises with UK denial of envoy's entry into Scotland gurdwara

Doraiswami was on Friday stopped by a few radicals from ente...

Grenade used for attack on Punjab Police's Mohali headquarters was for Sidhu Moosewala; Khalistani terrorist Rinda had supplied it

Grenade used for attack on Punjab Police's Mohali headquarters was for Sidhu Moosewala; Khalistani terrorist Rinda had supplied it

Rinda died due to alleged drug overdose at a military hospit...

Punjab farmers' ‘rail roko’ stir ends, movement of nearly 600 trains hit

Punjab farmers' 'rail roko' stir ends, movement of nearly 600 trains hit

Protesters were holding their agitation against the Centre i...


Cities

View All

Rail Roko protest hits hard vendors at city rly station

Rail Roko protest hits hard vendors at city rly station

Over 25 trains stay cancelled

Cleanliness, choked sewers major issues in Ward No.80

Three held in murder attempt case; 2 pistols, scooter recovered

Losses mount as Metro buses still off road

20-year-old youth killed in Punjab’s Muktsar; youth takes responsibility by waving sword in video

20-year-old youth killed in Punjab's Muktsar; youth takes responsibility by waving sword in video

Traffic goes for a toss as farmers block NH at Lalru

Traffic goes for a toss as farmers block NH at Lalru

Immigration racket busted, duped people of Rs 35 crore

Drug Control Officer booked in graft case

DAV College student Palak does city proud

Man held for molesting minor sisters

Centre’s action plan to check air pollution in Delhi comes into force Sunday

Centre’s action plan to check air pollution in Delhi comes into force Sunday

Delhi unveils anti-pollution plan, 13 hotspots identified

Delhi jewellery shop heist solved, two held

Massive fire at Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi

Rush for plastic surgery at India’s first trans-OPD

Administration to seal Phagwara sugar mill for non-payment of cane growers’ dues

Administration to seal Phagwara sugar mill for non-payment of cane growers’ dues

Huge quantity of plastic carry bags seized from two factories in Jalandhar

Sukhpal Khaira’s arrest: Bholath MLA not new to run-ins with law enforcement agencies

Eight booked on charge of former sarpanch’s murder

Woman murdered in Kartarpur

Traffic police to deploy speed radars on mishap-prone roads

Traffic police to deploy speed radars on mishap-prone roads

Vendor gets 20-year RI for raping minor

Train services remain hit as farmers’ protest enters Day 2

Three arrested for brutally killing man in Machhiwara

11-yr jail in drug case

Development Authority rejects 212 illegal colonies

Development Authority rejects 212 illegal colonies

Minister visits Aviation Club

Punjabi varsity students protest, seek release of re-evaluation results

Blood donation drive in college

4 peddlers land in police net