Nuh violence: Congress MLA Mamman Khan gets interim bail in remaining cases, to be released on Wednesday

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, October 3

Congress MLA Mamman Khan, arrested last month in connection with the July 31 Nuh violence, was granted interim bail by a court here on Tuesday in two cases.

Khan was in judicial custody since September 19 for his alleged involvement in communal clashes in Nagina block of Nuh district.

Of the four FIRs registered against him, the legislator had already been granted bail in two cases by another court here Saturday but he remained in prison as the hearing in the other two was scheduled for October 3.

On Tuesday, he was granted interim bail by the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Ajay Sharma.

Khan, however, will have to spend Tuesday night in jail as the release order did not reach the prison authorities till 6 pm, officials said. He is expected to be released Wednesday morning, they added.

Nuh police had through it’s counsl opposed the bail stating Khan had an important role in orchestrating the violence and should not be granted bail. Ferozepur Jhirka DSP Satish Vats appeared in the court on behalf of the SIT probing the case.He insisted that the cyber cell report of the mobile and laptop of Khanis expected within a week that would prove his involvement in violence.

The court, however, granted bail till October 18 mandating that Khan cooperates in investigation. The court asked SIT to furnish the technical evidence cited by them on next hearing on October 18 the merits of which will decide the future course of the bail.

Meanwhile Gurugram MP Rao Inderjeet Singh, who was in Nuh today, said that justice will prevail in communal clashes.

“It can be a common man or a leader, no culprit will be spared and no innocent will be touched. We have to ensure return of peace and brotherhood that Nuh is known for. I urge everybody to work towards it. We will ensure that state never has to go through another such incident,” said Singh. He was addressing a Sadbhavana Committee meeting today and said that he waited for some time to do so to ensure that his visit does not in any form disrupt the efforts of stabilisation.

#Congress #Gurugram #Nuh