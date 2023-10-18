Nuh violence: Congress MLA Mamman Khan granted regular bail

Nuh (Haryana), October 18
A court here on Wednesday granted regular bail to Congress MLA Mamman Khan in two cases linked to the July 31 Nuh violence.
Khan, who was arrested on September 15, was released on interim bail on October 3.
The court had granted Khan interim bail till October 18 in two cases registered at Nagina police station, and on Wednesday he got regular bail in both the cases, police said, adding he was accused of provoking people and inciting violence.
Four FIRs were registered against the Ferozepur Jhirka MLA. He had earlier been granted bail in two other cases by another court here, his counsel Tahir Hussain Devla said.
Devla said that the hearing on Wednesday was held in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Ajay Sharma.
"After hearing on regular bail plea (of the legislator), the court granted regular bail to him in the two cases," said Devla.
A religious procession led by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) was attacked by mobs in Nuh on July 31. Six people were killed in the incident and the ensuing communal violence. A cleric was killed in an attack on a mosque in adjoining Gurugram as the violence spilt over.
The Congress' Haryana unit had earlier alleged that the MLA's arrest was a "political witch-hunt" and demanded a judicial probe into the Nuh violence under the supervision of a high court judge.
