Nuh violence: Haryana CM Khattar seeks 4 more companies of central forces, says people behind unrest will not be spared

Chandigarh, August 2
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday sought four more companies of central forces in the wake of communal clashes in the state and said one battalion of the IRB will also be deployed in Nuh. Twenty companies of central forces are already deployed in Haryana, 14 of them in Nuh, three in Palwal, two in Gurugram and one in Faridabad, he told a press conference.
The chief minister asserted that those found responsible for the clashes will not be spared.
Six people have died so far in the violence, Khattar said and added that 116 people have been arrested and 90 detained since Monday’s clashes in Nuh.
