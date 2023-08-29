 Nuh violence makes it to ISIS magazine : The Tribune India

Gurugram, August 28

While Jalabhishek Yatra passes off peacefully, the Nuh violence has made it to the cover of the latest edition of the magazine of terrorist organisation ISIS ‘Voice of Khurasan’.

The magazine has allegedly made an attempt to instigate Indian Muslims by not just putting a bulldozer on its cover but talking about Nuh violence and issuing threats to Home Minister Anil Vij and cow vigilantes Monu Manesar and Bittu Bajrangi. The article talks about Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad. It may be noted a propaganda publication of terrorist outfit, this magazine is released through various mediums, including Telegram.

The latest edition is being widely circulated across Mewat, asking residents to avenge atrocities faced by them. Blaming Bajrangi and Manesar for the Nuh violence, the magazine claims that their videos are key reason that 500 houses of Muslims were demolished. It accuses Vij of supporting the duo. The magazine has been brought to the attention of the Nuh police, which has initiated probe.

Being widely circulated in Mewat

