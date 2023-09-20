 Nuh violence : Mamman Khan sent to 14-day judicial custody : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Nuh violence : Mamman Khan sent to 14-day judicial custody

Nuh violence : Mamman Khan sent to 14-day judicial custody

Booked as key conspirator for rioting

Nuh violence : Mamman Khan sent to 14-day judicial custody


Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, September 19

The district court at Nuh today sent Congress MLA Mamman Khan to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the July 31 communal violence. After keeping him in remand for four days, the police submitted that they got no major help in identifying the rioters caught on cameras and sought his judicial custody.

Besides booking Khan as the key conspirator in four FIRs pertaining to rioting and treason in Nagina, the police also booked him for not cooperating in investigations.

Khan’s legal team contended that he was made an accused in FIRs after his arrest and it would seek legal remedy. Khan also pleaded that all cases related to Nuh violence should be transferred to a Special Investigation Team (SIT). The government counsel informed the court that an SIT had already been formed.

The Ferozepur Jhirka MLA, who was named as an accused in a separate FIR registered on August 1 after the Nuh clashes, was arrested on September 15 from Rajasthan. The charges in the FIR include promoting enmity among different religious groups. During his remand, the police took custody of his mobile phone and laptop and reviewed his social media accounts for evidence.

Meanwhile, two other Congress MLAs from the district — Aftab Ahmed from Nuh and Mohammad Illiyas from Punhana — have come in support of Khan, alleging a witch-hunt. Their security cover has been increased. “They have got nothing from him, or against him, but still he is in jail. All this is happening on the behest of the government. It is a case of political vendetta. This region has always been communally peaceful, but things have changed in run-up to the elections. It was intelligence and police failure, but we are being targeted. We want the matter, including Khan’s involvement in the case, to be investigated by a sitting judge of the High Court,” said Ahmed.

Complainant in Nasir-Junaid case ‘rioter’ in Nuh FIR

Ismail (62), a resident of Ghatmeeka village in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur sistrict and a key complainant in the Nasir-Junaid murder case, has been named a conspirator and one of the rioters in an FIR registered at Nagina police station.

Reacting sharply to it, MLA Aftab Ahmed remarked: “Not just political bigwigs like Mamman Khan, but also common residents who tried to raise their voice have been framed in Nuh riots. The man who complained about the abduction of Nasir and Junaid by cow vigilantes has also been named an accused.”

Ahmed demanded that an action-taken report be sought from the then CIA unit, which had reportedly refused to take the custody of Nasir and Junaid, or intervene when they were allegedly brought by the cow vigilantes after being brutally thrashed. “Had the CIA unit acted on time, both of them could have survived. What action has been taken?” he asked.

#Congress #Gurugram #Nuh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

India-Canada row: What are the implications and at stake for Sikhs

2
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

3
World

'Canada not looking to provoke India, but... ': Trudeau's fresh message to New Delhi amid row over separatist leader's killing

4
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

5
Diaspora

The link between Justin Trudeau's allegations, his political survival and 'near-unprecedented' rates of disapproval

6
Punjab

boAt withdraws sponsorship for Canadian Punjabi singer Shubhneet Singh’s India tour  over his ‘earlier remarks’

7
Punjab

Eight passengers die, several injured after bus falls into feeder canal in Punjab’s Muktsar

8
Diaspora

9 separatist outfits supporting terror groups have bases in Canada; India’s deportation requests ignored: Officials

9
Punjab

Trudeau unfortunately walked into trap owing to vote-bank politics, says Capt Amarinder Singh

10
Entertainment

Tamil actor Vijay Antony's daughter found hanging at home

Don't Miss

View All
India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying
World

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE put Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager
Trending

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager

Top News

Inside new Parliament House, govt tables 33% women’s reservation Bill

Inside new Parliament House, govt tables 33% women’s reservation Bill

We will write history, says PM | Unlikely to be effective in...

Nostalgia, hope grip MPs as they leave old House for new

Nostalgia, hope grip MPs as they leave old House for new

Govt junks Trudeau’s ‘absurd’ allegation on terrorist’s killing

Indian Govt junks Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s ‘absurd’ allegation on murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar

In tit-for-tat move, New Delhi expels Canadian envoy

Falling popularity led Canadian PM to raise the flag over Nijjar’s murder?

Falling popularity led Canadian PM to raise the flag over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder?

Running govt with backing of pro-separatist Jagmeet’s party

US, UK, Australia flag concern over killing charges

Hardeep Singh Nijjar case: US, UK, Australia flag concern over killing charges

Say in touch with Canada, want thorough probe


Cities

View All

Mundapind snake bite case: Downgrading of PHC prevented timely medical aid to siblings

Tarn Taran snake bite deaths: Downgrading of PHC prevented timely medical aid to siblings

Intermittent spells of rain leave Amritsar district paddy farmers worried

After farmers, now traders join chorus to resume trade with Pakistan via Attari

Water level in Beas rises, desilting of fields affected

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No. 25: Choked sewers, dilapidated roads, lack of sanitation bane of residents

Panel rejects multi-level parking near Lake Club in Chandigarh

Panel rejects multi-level parking near Lake Club in Chandigarh

Tech boost for Chandigarh Police Dept’s forensic capabilities

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 probes negligence during HIV+ve patient’s surgery

Work begins on Sector 40-D drainage in Chandigarh

Three proclaimed offenders nabbed

DUSU Elections: AISA pushes for removal of 4-yr course

DUSU Elections: AISA pushes for removal of 4-yr course

Study hampered as floods ruin infra of Baupur Jadid school

Study hampered as floods ruin infra of Baupur Jadid school

Gang of illegal travel agents busted, 2 held

No end to students’ ordeal studying inside leaking tents

Hoshiarpur: Health officials raid Soya Cafe, find kitchen full of cockroaches, flies

Several injured in group clash near Valmiki Gate

18 new Aam Aadmi Clinics to be opened in Ludhiana district

18 new Aam Aadmi Clinics to be opened in Ludhiana district

Work on Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway begins in district

Weather takes a pleasant turn

Rs 3.5 crore recovered in Ludhiana robbery case

Former PSPCL employee jailed in corruption case

Probe into students’ allegations begins

Probe into students’ allegations begins

Federation holds education convention ‘Gyan Kharag’

Continuous drizzle in Patiala district

JE held taking bribe from Nabha resident

Six farm fire incidents recorded in Amritsar