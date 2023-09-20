Nuh violence : Mamman Khan sent to 14-day judicial custody

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, September 19

The district court at Nuh today sent Congress MLA Mamman Khan to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the July 31 communal violence. After keeping him in remand for four days, the police submitted that they got no major help in identifying the rioters caught on cameras and sought his judicial custody.

Besides booking Khan as the key conspirator in four FIRs pertaining to rioting and treason in Nagina, the police also booked him for not cooperating in investigations.

Khan’s legal team contended that he was made an accused in FIRs after his arrest and it would seek legal remedy. Khan also pleaded that all cases related to Nuh violence should be transferred to a Special Investigation Team (SIT). The government counsel informed the court that an SIT had already been formed.

The Ferozepur Jhirka MLA, who was named as an accused in a separate FIR registered on August 1 after the Nuh clashes, was arrested on September 15 from Rajasthan. The charges in the FIR include promoting enmity among different religious groups. During his remand, the police took custody of his mobile phone and laptop and reviewed his social media accounts for evidence.

Meanwhile, two other Congress MLAs from the district — Aftab Ahmed from Nuh and Mohammad Illiyas from Punhana — have come in support of Khan, alleging a witch-hunt. Their security cover has been increased. “They have got nothing from him, or against him, but still he is in jail. All this is happening on the behest of the government. It is a case of political vendetta. This region has always been communally peaceful, but things have changed in run-up to the elections. It was intelligence and police failure, but we are being targeted. We want the matter, including Khan’s involvement in the case, to be investigated by a sitting judge of the High Court,” said Ahmed.

Complainant in Nasir-Junaid case ‘rioter’ in Nuh FIR

Ismail (62), a resident of Ghatmeeka village in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur sistrict and a key complainant in the Nasir-Junaid murder case, has been named a conspirator and one of the rioters in an FIR registered at Nagina police station.

Reacting sharply to it, MLA Aftab Ahmed remarked: “Not just political bigwigs like Mamman Khan, but also common residents who tried to raise their voice have been framed in Nuh riots. The man who complained about the abduction of Nasir and Junaid by cow vigilantes has also been named an accused.”

Ahmed demanded that an action-taken report be sought from the then CIA unit, which had reportedly refused to take the custody of Nasir and Junaid, or intervene when they were allegedly brought by the cow vigilantes after being brutally thrashed. “Had the CIA unit acted on time, both of them could have survived. What action has been taken?” he asked.

#Congress #Gurugram #Nuh