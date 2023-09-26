Nuh violence: No reasons to doubt fair probe by state: High Court

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 25

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today expressed confidence that a fair and impartial investigation would be conducted by the state agency in matters related to Nuh violence. Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj affirmed the belief that the evidence presented by any of the suspects would be meticulously considered and verified before a final report was filed.

“This court has no reasons to doubt that a fair and impartial investigation would be conducted by the state agency and that the evidence sought to be adduced by any of the suspects would be taken into consideration and verified before a final report is filed,” Justice Bhardwaj asserted.

Justice Bhardwaj was hearing a petition filed by a woman alleging that her husband, a cab driver, was falsely implicated in the violence case without any concrete evidence to support the claims. The petitioner argued that her husband was not present in Nuh at the time of the incident. He was being roped in without any evidence and without verifying the claim made by her “by means of the CCTV footage, toll plaza records, the location of the phone number of the petitioner and their CDR”.

Before parting with the case, Justice Bhardwaj made it clear that the petitioner might submit the requisite details with the authorities concerned and a proper verification might thereafter be conducted by the investigating agency.

#Nuh