Nuh violence raised during zero hour, MLA seeks review of cases

Chandigarh, December 19

Demanding a judicial inquiry into the Nuh violence in August, Nuh MLA Aftab Ahmed sought a review of all cases registered in the aftermath of the violence, maintaining that several innocent people had been booked.

Speaking during zero hour, Ahmed said the government should get an inquiry conducted by a retired judge to ascertain the lapses that led to the “unfortunate” development. “The government is trying to hide its failure and only an independent inquiry can bring out the real reasons for the violence. The outsiders on both sides clashed while the locals had to bear the brunt of it,” he said.

Ahmed pointed out a specific case of youth with 70 per cent disability being booked in 23 cases of violence at Nagina and sought a review of all cases by the ADGP (Crime). He also highlighted that jail inmates were subjected to inhuman behaviour in jail and that the police top brass had failed to take action despite being informed about it.

Kadian apologises for remark

The House witnessed a heated exchange between Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, and Congress MLAs on the Calling Attention notices given by them. He said of the 62 notices received, nine were rejected and 40 were “under consideration”. Former Speaker and Congress MLA Raghuvir Kadian sought to know what was meant by “under consideration” since the session was ending today, after which Gupta stated that these had been rejected.

While the Congress MLAs were protesting, the treasury benches also erupted in protest against the Congress MLAs’ complaints. In the din, as Kadian tried to speak, he said, “Is this a House or a slaughterhouse?” This led to strong protests and the Speaker asked him to apologise and named him for failing to do so. Marshals were called in to escort him out of the House, while the Leader of Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, tried to broker peace and undo his expulsion. Reluctantly, Kadian apologised, saying that he had said, “This is a House, not a slaughterhouse.”

