Nuh violence spills over to Gurugram as religious place set on fire, man shot dead

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, August 1

The Nuh violence continued to spill over to Gurugram as a religious place in Sector 57 here was torched on Monday night and an employee sleeping inside was shot dead.

Two men were sleeping in the building at the time. While one received burns and was taken to hospital by fire officials the other was shot dead by the miscreants.

The police so far have rounded up five people from Tigra village.

The Internet, meanwhile, has been suspended in Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar and security increased around places of worship.

"Miscreants targeted the religious building and they have been rounded up. We have called both parties for a peace meeting in Sohna and hope to defuse the situation soon. The roads in Sohna have been cleared and traffic normalised,” said DC Nishant Yadav.

Fire tenders put out the fire. The attackers have been identified by the police and following raids throughout the night, several attackers have been rounded up.

Police and administration are holding meetings with prominent members of both communities to ensure peace.

