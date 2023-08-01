 Nuh violence spills over to Gurugram as religious place set on fire, man shot dead : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Nuh violence spills over to Gurugram as religious place set on fire, man shot dead

Nuh violence spills over to Gurugram as religious place set on fire, man shot dead

The police so far have rounded up 5 people from Tigra village

Nuh violence spills over to Gurugram as religious place set on fire, man shot dead



Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, August 1

The Nuh violence continued to spill over to Gurugram as a religious place in Sector 57 here was torched on Monday night and an employee sleeping inside was shot dead.

Two men were sleeping in the building at the time. While one received burns and was taken to hospital by fire officials the other was shot dead by the miscreants.

The police so far have rounded up five people from Tigra village.

The Internet, meanwhile, has been suspended in Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar and security increased around places of worship.

"Miscreants targeted the religious building and they have been rounded up. We have called both parties for a peace meeting in Sohna and hope to defuse the situation soon. The roads in Sohna have been cleared and traffic normalised,” said DC Nishant Yadav.

Fire tenders put out the fire. The attackers have been identified by the police and following raids throughout the night, several attackers have been rounded up.

Police and administration are holding meetings with prominent members of both communities to ensure peace.

#Gurugram #Nuh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Two home guards killed, several cops injured, cars torched as mobs pelt stones at VHP procession in Haryana’s Nuh

2
Haryana

Nuh violence spreads to Gurugram; situation under control, says DC

3
Himachal

Himachal rains: Watch shocking video of Manali road before and after floods

4
Diaspora

Indian-origin man Simranjit Singh pleads guilty to human trafficking from Canada to US

5
Nation

'I am a disco dancer': Anurag Thakur sings his way through anti-piracy Bill; Opposition fumes

6
Nation

Manipur video 'horrendous', don't want state police to handle it: Supreme Court

7
Delhi

Friends, colleagues fondly remember 'stylish Sardarni' art historian Kavita Singh

8
Entertainment

Gippy Grewal welcomes Sanjay Dutt to Punjabi cinema with 'Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi'

9
Haryana

Delhi-Gurugram eway blocked, residents oppose VVIP protocol

10
Jalandhar

Jalandhar: 2 women caught on camera selling drugs, video goes viral

Don't Miss

View All
200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments
Punjab

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments in Patiala district

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

Top News

Curfew imposed in Haryana’s Nuh following violence; state seeks 20 RAF companies from Centre

Curfew imposed in Haryana’s Nuh following violence; death toll reaches 4; state seeks 20 RAF companies from Centre

A religious building torched in Sector 57 at Gurugram

Nuh violence spills over to Gurugram as religious place set on fire, man shot dead

Nuh violence spills over to Gurugram as religious place set on fire, man shot dead

The police so far have rounded up 5 people from Tigra villag...

Manipur video: Supreme Court asks CBI not to proceed with recording statements of women

Manipur video: Supreme Court restrains CBI from recording victims' statements

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud to take up the matter at 2...

Mallikarjun Kharge seeks time from President Murmu on behalf of opposition to discuss Manipur issue

Mallikarjun Kharge seeks time from President Murmu on behalf of opposition to discuss Manipur issue

He has not yet got time from the President

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm amid opposition protests on Manipur issue

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm amid opposition protests on Manipur issue

As soon as the House meets for the day, opposition members s...


Cities

View All

Sutlej reverting to its previous course

Sutlej reverting to its previous course

Registering property to cost more as stamp duty set to go up by 15%

SGPC-union stalemate continues

Shaheed Udham Singh remembered

Batala minor student raped by staff member

At 63.59MW, Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power generation

At 63.59MW, Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power generation

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

July rain breaches 22-year record in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Pair of Chandigarh heritage chairs auctioned for Rs 7L in US

Rain effect: Delhi’s July air best in 5 years

Rain effect: Delhi’s July air best in 5 years

Man puts unemployed wife on payroll for 10 years, cheats firm of Rs 4.2 crore

Delhi cops bust fake call centre duping US citizens

Jalandhar dist admn’s failure to plug two bundh breaches angers villagers

Jalandhar district admn’s failure to plug two bundh breaches angers villagers

2 Nakodar village women caught selling drugs on camera

Gang duping NRIs through fake marriage profiles busted in Jalandhar

Flood destruction: BKU to protest against Punjab govt, hold rally in Chandigarh on Aug 5

Sanitation goes for a toss at Civil Hospital as Health Department looks other way

New urban estate to come up over 1,600 acres in city

New urban estate to come up over 1,600 acres in city

Veggie prices head north, hit common man's budget

GLADA demolishes 3 illegal colonies

MP Arora calls on PM Modi, pledges help for TB-free India

Another gangster lands in police net

Patiala MC begins drive to remove stray cattle

Patiala MC begins drive to remove stray cattle

Rs 90-cr bus stand to come up at Devigarh

Unable to pay fee, student kills self

Two-day cultural extravaganza concludes on musical note

On martyrdom day, rich tributes paid to Shaheed Udham Singh