Nuh violence spreads to Gurugram

Gurugram, July 31

The violence that erupted in Nuh today trickled down to Gurugram, bringing the police and administration on their toes. A crowd of around 500 rioters pelted stones and torched over four shops and a cab near Ambedkar Chowk in the Sohna region.

Vehicles set on fire by miscreants in Sohna, Gurugram, on Monday. VIDEO GRAB

Failure of govt machinery The violence in Nuh is the result of the failure of the government. The government should understand its responsibility and do everything possible with sensitivity to maintain peace. People should keep a close watch on provocations and rumours and cooperate with each other to establish love and brotherhood. Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Chief Minister

Following the incident, Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav immediately reached the spot and appealed to the two warring communities to call truce.

No loss of life was reported and Section 144 had been imposed in Gurugram. Meanwhile, a meeting between two groups was on till the filing of this report.

Ignore rumours We are appealing to people to maintain peace and not pay heed to rumours. The situation is unfortunate. I have never seen such failure of administration and police. Aftab Ahmed, Nuh MLA

“The borders with Nuh were sealed, but owing to rumour-mongering on social media, things flared up in Sohn. We are talking to both community leaders and pacifying the rioters. They torched a few shops, but the timely intervention of the Fire Brigade saved many people,” said DC Nishant Yadav.

Although the borders with Nuh were sealed in the morning itself, supporters of the two clashing groups in Nuh were mobilised and they went on rampage in the evening. First, a cab was set on fire at the chowk and then slogans were raised against each other. By the time administration officials reached, they had started torching shops.

The cyber cells of Gurugram, Faridabad and Palwal have been activated to keep a tab on rumour mongers and nab them. An advisory has been issued by administrations and police of all three districts, asking residents to maintain harmony and stay away from rumours. People have been warned against forwarding any inflammatory videos.

Sources claimed that cow vigilante groups active in three districts had been asked to curtail their social media activities which, according to law-enforcement agencies, were flaring up things in these districts.

“We issued a strong warning against sharing any inflammatory or unwarranted video or information on social media. In addition to getting accounts blocked, we will penalise the violators. Police security has been stepped up in the district to ensure peace in Gurugram,” added Yadav. Meanwhile, families of those, who participated in Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra and were stranded in Nuh, had approached the administrations of Faridabad and Gurugram for getting rescued.

