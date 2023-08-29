Nuh yatra: Right-wing leaders put under house arrest

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 28

In view of the security during Nuh Brij Mandal Yatra in Nuh, the Gurugram police on Monday made house arrest of some Hindu leaders, including Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, leader of Samast Hindu Sangthan.

Apart from the deployment of the police at houses of the Hindu leaders, people associated with Hindu organisations were also banned from participating in the yatra under Section 149 of the CrPC.

It was around 8.26 am when a PCR vehicle was deployed outside Bhardwaj’s house in the Old DLF locality. When contacted, Bhardwaj said it is an attack on the faith of Hindus.

“By putting Hindu leaders under house arrest, the Haryana Government has reminded them of the reign of the Mughals. It is a direct attack on the faith of Hindus. When the time comes, Hindus will give a befitting reply for this arbitrariness,” said Bhardwaj.

Besides, the police issued notices to several Hindu leaders and workers to ensure they did not participate in the yatra.

One such notice read, “In the wake of the Nuh violence on July 31, it has been known from the intelligence report that you are a conscious person of Hindu society and raise your voice against anti-Hindu activities, so you will neither participate in Nuh Brij Mandal Yatra on August 28 nor tell anyone...”

