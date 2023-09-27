NZC meeting: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar rakes up SYL construction

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 26

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today raked up several contentious issues, including construction of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal and the affiliation of Haryana colleges with Panjab University.

Addressing the 31st meeting of the Northern Zonal Council (NZC) chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Amritsar, Khattar batted for urgent completion of the construction of the SYL canal in the Punjab region. He claimed that surplus water from rivers such as the Ravi, the Sutlej and the Beas was currently flowing into Pakistan and constructing the canal would enable the productive utilisation of water resource.

Disagreeing with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, who also attended the meeting, Khattar clarified that water availability and canal construction were distinct issues and should not be conflated. Additionally, he highlighted the importance of the SYL canal as an alternative channel, especially in light of the aging Nangal Hydel Channel (NHC).

Khattar strongly advocated the affiliation of Haryana colleges, especially in Panchkula, Ambala, and Yamunanagar districts with Panjab University. Haryana’s share in the university, which was discontinued in 1973, should be re-established by way of affiliating the state’s colleges with the university as it would in the best interest of students, Khattar asserted.

Reiterating Haryana’s commitment to equitable water sharing and peaceful dispute resolution, the Chief Minister discussed issues related to the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). He emphasised the need to address delays in repairing the Dhulkot BBMB sub-station and underscored the importance of raising the banks of the Bhakra Main Line (BML) for efficient water resource management.

He also proposed considering Hathnikund in Yamunanagar district as a national project for small hydropower projects. He believed that such a project could have far-reaching impact on water management and power generation capabilities in the region, warranting detailed discussion.

The CM also shared the state’s innovative approach to demographic data collection through the Parivar Pehchan Patra scheme. The scheme provides real-time demographic data and has created a comprehensive database of every family in the state.

The CM said Haryana had extended Ayushman Bharat to families through the Antyodaya scheme via the Chirayu Yojana. This initiative provides healthcare benefits of up to Rs 5 lakh to the most vulnerable sections of society, aligning with Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana guidelines. To date, a total of 56,89,986 cards had been issued under the scheme. The CM said despite its small geographical size, Haryana was a powerhouse of sports through several government initiatives.

Key takeaways

Punjab should complete SYL canal immediately

Clarifies that water availability and canal construction are distinct issues

Seeks affiliation of Haryana colleges with Panjab University

Consider Hathnikund dam as a national project

Takes up issues related to the Bhakra Beas Mgmt Board

#Manohar Lal Khattar #Panjab University Chandigarh #Sutlej Yamuna Link canal SYL