Oath to conserve water

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra: The NSS team of Dayanand Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Kurukshetra, organised an oath-taking ceremony ‘Catch the Rain’ as part of the Jal Shakti Abhiyan initiative, wherein as many as 79 female students participated. Principal Upasana Ahuja noted that water shortages are often faced at home and maximum wastage also occurs at the household level. In such a situation, women can effectively address the problem by taking small measures. She stressed the urgent need to conserve rain water to counter the rapidly depleting drinking water due to ecological imbalance and climate change. She emphasised that the water conservation campaign can only succeed through public participation.

Communication training workshop

Rohtak: A communication training workshop on the topic ‘Social and Political Barometer Study 2024’ was organised under the joint aegis of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, MDU, and the Centre for Study of Developing Societies (CSDS-Lokniti), Delhi. Head of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Professor Harish Kumar, said the objective of this workshop is to study the socio-political scenario and various factors affecting society. This survey will start from May 26 in various parts of Haryana. Field investigators will be sent to visit various Lok Sabha constituencies of Haryana to talk to people and collect data about various political, social and economic aspects behind the elections. In the workshop, online training was provided through a special app. About 30 students from various departments of MDU, including journalism participated in it.

KU VC calls upon students to vote

Kurukshetra: Professor Som Nath Sachdeva, Vice-Chancellor of Kurukshetra University, called upon all the teachers, officers, employees, and student voters of the university fraternity to participate in large numbers in the poll process. Sachdeva stated, “Voting is not only everyone’s democratic right, but also an absolute duty. Each vote is crucial for the continuous development of the country. I urge everyone to use their vote in the elections and to encourage voters within their families to participate.” He highlighted that every vote significantly contributes to the nation’s development and called upon the university community to respect their rights and duties by casting their votes.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kurukshetra