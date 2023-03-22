Objectionable posts: 33-yr-old YouTuber held

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 21

A 33-year-old YouTuber has been arrested for allegedly creating a fake Instagram account of a married woman and posting objectionable content to defame her, the police have said.

The accused, identified as Garima Mishra, suspected her husband of having an illicit relationship with the married woman. The two are colleagues. The married woman is a teacher in a private school, where the husband of the accused is a manager. “The accused was granted bail after she joined the investigation,” said Inspector Jasveer, SHO of the cybercrime police station (East).

On January 18, the school teacher’s husband approached the police, claiming that someone was sending him objectionable messages about his wife. On his complaint, a case was registered against an unidentified person under Section 506 of the IPC and Sections 66-C and 66-D of the IT Act last week.

The accused was identified on the basis of the IP address of her computer that was used to create the fake account and arrested from her house in Sector 36 here on Monday. “The preliminary investigation has revealed that the victim and the husband of the accused are not even friends in the school,” said Inspector Jasveer.