Observers inspect arrangements at counting centres in Hisar

Hisar, June 2

Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Pradeep Dahiya said the district administration had taken adequate measures to conduct the vote counting process in a transparent manner in the Hisar parliamentary constituency.

He said 14 tables had been set up for the counting of votes of each Assembly constituency. Apart from the counting team, one micro-observer had been appointed at each table.

Dahiya said that the counting process will start on June 4 at 8 am in the counting centres set up at the local Mahavir Stadium and Panchayat Bhawan. He issued instructions to all the counting teams to ensure that the counting process is completed as per the instructions by the Election Commission of India.

“Any kind of negligence will not be tolerated,” he said. He added that the counting of votes of Barwala, Nalwa and Adampur Assembly constituencies is to be completed in 13 rounds. While the counting of votes of Hisar Assembly constituency will be completed in 11 rounds, counting of votes of Narnaund Assembly constituency will be done in 16 rounds and Uklana and Hansi Assembly constituencies will be done in 15 rounds.

Anurag Kaushal Singh and Mige Kamki, the counting observers, visited the counting centres and inspected all the arrangements. They expressed satisfaction over all the arrangements and also gave the necessary guidelines.

