Occupancy in Yamunanagar shelter homes doubles

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, January 5

The number of homeless people reaching the night shelter homes of the Yamunanagar-Jagadhri Municipal Corporation has doubled with the onset of cold wave in the region.

A total of 41 persons spent Wednesday night in various home shelters of the civic body. Only 20 persons used to stay in these shelters in mid-December. In the last week of December, 25 persons started reaching the facilities.

As per the records of all shelter homes and porta cabins, 31 homeless persons used the facilities on January 1, 25 on January 2 and 25 on January 3. There are two permanent shelter homes and two porta cabins in the cities. The total occupancy of all the shelters is 88 persons.

One shelter home has been established at bus stand in Jagadhri and the other is situated near Nirankari Bhawan in Yamunanagar. Each of these can accommodate 24 people. The porta cabins were situated near railway station and near bus stand in Yamunanagar. These can house 20 people each.

Dharambir, city project officer of MCYJ-cum-incharge of shelter homes, said a team of the civic body carried out patrols from 7 pm to 10 pm daily.“But only handful such people were found. It seems that the number of homeless people is very in the MC.”

People staying in shelter homes were satisfied with the services being provided to them.