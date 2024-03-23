Of 11,465 licensed arms, only 1,410 deposited in Hisar so far

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 22

The district administration has issued directions to the arms licence holders to deposit their firearms and ammunition at the nearest police stations in the district in compliance with the instructions of the Election Commission of India after the imposition of the model code of conduct.

The DC-cum-District Election Officer (DEO) Pradeep Dahiya said Hisar district had a total of 11,465 licensed arms, and 94 women had been issued arms licences here. Of the total arms licences, 8,995 were in the Hisar police district and 2,470 in the Hansi police district. Following the instructions of the district administration, people have started depositing their firearms with the police.

Till now, 1,410 arms have been deposited in the police stations in both police districts. While the Hisar police district has reported that 1,106 arms have been deposited with it, in Hansi police district, only 304 arms have been deposited so far.

In Haryana, voting for the Lok Sabha General Elections will be held in the sixth phase on May 25. The notification for the same will be issued on April 29.

The district administration has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC and also directed all arms licence holders to deposit their arms at the earliest. The DEO said they had made special arrangements at the polling centres for the elderly and disabled voters above 85 years for the elections so that they could exercise their franchise in a smooth manner.

He said 16,472 voters above 85 years would exercise their franchise in the district, adding that they had made arrangements like ramps, wheel-chairs, transport arrangements, medical kits etc at the polling stations and deployed the NCC and NSS volunteers to assist the elderly voters.

The Deputy Commissioner said there were a total of 13,39591 voters in the seven Assembly constituencies of Hisar district, out of which male voters were 7,14,787, female voters are 6,24,794 and 10 voters belonged to the third gender.

He said 1,305 polling stations had been set up in the district and the Election Commission of India had also created a mobile application capable of providing information related to elections for the disabled voters.

He directed the Education Department that the teachers should give information related to the election process to the children and ask them to make their parents as well as other people aware about voting. The DC said to increase the voting percentage in the elections, people were being made aware to use their vote through Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP).

