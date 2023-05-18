 Of 418 illegal colonies in Faridabad, 50% fulfil regularisation criteria : The Tribune India

Names forwarded to ULB Dept for final nod

Of 418 illegal colonies in Faridabad, 50% fulfil regularisation criteria


Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, May 17

Of the total 418 unauthorised residential colonies identified by the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) in the district, as many as 181 (43%) were found to be meeting the criteria for regularisation.

The names of these colonies have been forwarded to the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) Department for final approval after the evaluation of the norms under the ongoing regularisation drive.

As per officials, a list of 418 colonies has been prepared considering the conditions and parameters announced for regularisation. “Though around 553 such colonies were identified initially, the number was scaled down after it was found that many of these were small clusters and were not meeting the norms prescribed by the department,” said an official.

A detailed survey was conducted by the DTCP office here over the past two years. A majority of the unauthorised colonies are located in the areas adjoining about 62 villages falling in the civic limits.

However, the final list so far includes 105 colonies located within the limits of the MC and 76 outside them. The fate of the remaining 237 colonies (56.70%) is still unknown as the officials concerned are not sure if these meet the criteria, including the availability of two acres of land in the colony, 3-m wide internal roads and 6-m wide main approach road to the colony. The new list has been submitted after the first list of 43 colonies forwarded earlier this year was returned with certain objections.

“While the list of 181 colonies has been submitted, the approval is to be given by the ULB Department,” says Rajender Sharma, DTP (Enforcement), Faridabad.

