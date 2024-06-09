Of four Assembly seats in Ambala district, BJP led only in Cantt segment

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, June 8

Except for the Ambala Cantt Assembly constituency, where the BJP managed to secure a small lead for party candidate Banto Kataria, it had trailed in all other three Assembly segments of Ambala district.

Varun got lead in CM’s home turf Naraingarh In the Naraingarh constituency, the home turf of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Congress candidate Varun Chaudhry secured a lead of 20,906 votes.

Varun got 73,347 votes while Banto secured 52,441 votes in Naraingarh. Saini had won the Naraingarh seat in the 2014 Assembly elections.

In the Ambala Cantt segment, led by former Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, the BJP candidate secured a lead of 2,977 votes. While Banto Kataria polled 61,177 votes, Varun Chaudhry bagged 58,200 votes.

Of the total nine Assembly segments in the Ambala Lok Sabha constituency, the Ambala City, Ambala Cantt, Mullana and Naraingarh Assembly segments come in Ambala district.

While BJP MLAs represent the Ambala City and Ambala Cantt segments, Congress MLAs represent Mullana and Naraingarh in the Assembly.

In the Ambala City segment, Varun secured a lead of 5,699 votes as he polled 78,798 votes while Banto Kataria secured 73,099 votes. Haryana Janchetna Party chief Venod Sharma had also extended his support to the BJP candidate in Ambala.

BJP Ambala district chief Mandeep Rana said, “We accept the mandate given by the people of Ambala. Soon, we will hold a workers’ meeting to get feedback and we will work to resolve their issues. We are confident that we will bounce back in the upcoming Assembly elections and win all four Assembly seats in Ambala district.”

Meanwhile, speaking to The Tribune, MP-elect Varun said, “The people of Ambala had fought this election and won it as well. I am grateful to party workers and leaders, who had worked hard in the field and also to the people of Ambala who accepted me as their representative. In a couple of days, I will visit all segments to express my gratitude to the voters and the party workers.”

