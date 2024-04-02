Officers must have clear understanding of duties, says Haryana DGP

Chandigarh, April 1
Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur convened a videoconference today with senior police officials across the state to review preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha general elections and ensure free, fair and peaceful voting.
Must follow panel orders
Kapur stressed on the importance of officers having clear understanding regarding their duties for a smooth and peaceful election process.
During the meeting, Kapur highlighted that the Lok Sabha elections in Haryana were scheduled for May 25 and emphasised on the collective responsibility of all stakeholders for ensuring a smooth electoral process.
He conducted a thorough review of the election preparations, including measures for upholding the model code of conduct, with senior police officers. He asked every officer to be well-versed in their duties before and during the elections. Kapur reiterated the importance of addressing any doubts or queries promptly.
He directed the District Superintendents of Police to conduct thorough audit of their respective police forces. This was crucial as additional manpower would be required on the day before and on the day of the elections. At the meeting, importance of installing high-quality CCTV cameras at checkpoints established on inter-state borders was stressed up on.
Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar shared his insights on election duty and stressed on the importance of following the orders of the Election Commission.
During the meeting, the Inspector General, Ambala, Sibash Kaviraj, delivered a detailed presentation outlining the key aspects of the election preparedness and the model code of conduct. He provided updates on the training of police personnel at various levels and emphasised on the deployment of specialised teams such as the static surveillance team, flying squad team, and quick response team. He stressed on the importance of meticulous reporting during elections and urged the timely development of effective communication plans by the SPs to streamline the deployment of police forces.
The Director General of Police directed everyone to ensure that the instructions issued by the Election Commission were followed in letter and spirit.
