Offices, premises of builders raided in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 15

Teams of the Income Tax (I-T) Department, Gurugram, on Friday raided offices and other premises of many builders, including two prominent builders, in the city. The raids have been conducted at 28 places belonging to the builders, who have been accused of tax evasion. Apart from Gurugram, these raids were also conducted in Chandigarh, Karnal, Delhi, Ludhiana and Rewari, said a senior income-tax officer.

In the case of tax evasion worth crores, the IT Department raided the premises of many builders, including Orris and ROF. All I-T teams along with CRPF personnel reached all locations of the builders at 6 am and the raid began. During the raid, the teams searched documents and records and confiscated some of them. The raid continued till late Friday evening. An attempt was made to talk to the MD of Orris and officials of ROF, but everyone’s phones were found to be switched off.

According to the department sources, Orris and ROF groups have been accused of tax evasion of Rs 100 crore, each.

