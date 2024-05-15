Officials ‘absent’ at grievance redressal camps, residents livid

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, May 14

Resentment prevails among Rohtak city residents who have been facing inconvenience due to the erratic supply of water and anomalies in property IDs for a long time.

After facing multiple protests from residents, the authorities had decided to organise grievance redressal camps in wards and colonies in a bid to pacify them.

Dirty water pours out of a tap at Dev Colony in Rohtak on Tuesday.

However, residents alleged that these camps had proved to be ineffective due to the non-serious approach of the officials, coupled with “technical issues”. “It was announced that a camp would be organised in our colony today where the SDO and the JE of the Public Health and Engineering Department would hear complaints of residents and resolve the issues pertaining to water supply. However, neither the SDO nor the JE turned up at the camp,” said Krishan Hooda, president, residents’ welfare association of Dev Colony, Rohtak.

Saroj Sharma, a resident of Housing Board Colony, complained that the supply of water in their area was inadequate, due to which they had been facing problems for several days. Sunita of Sector 2 lamented that there had been no water supply in their lane for many days.

Residents of Model Town, Srinagar Colony and several other localities of the city complained that the water being supplied was contaminated and the pressure was very low.

Residents and leaders of INDIA bloc had staged a massive protest two weeks ago, following which the department had started organising camps in wards and colonies.

The local Municipal Corporation authorities have also been holding camps to facilitate self-certification of property by the residents, but these camps have also failed to serve their stated purpose.

“I went to a camp organised for self-certification of property during the official timings, but the officials concerned had not arrived. When I went there later, I was told that the camp was over,” said AK Goel, a resident of Sector 1.

Residents alleged that either the officials play truant at the camps or the desired purpose was not achieved due to technical snags.

“The officials concerned have a callous attitude, which is frustrating for the residents, who have no option but to take to the roads,” said advocate Gaurav Badhwar, an activist.

Camps were planned to placate protesters

After facing multiple protests from residents over poor water supply, the PHED authorities had decided to organise grievance redressal camps in wards and colonies in a bid to placate the public.

Lackadaisical attitude It was announced that a camp would be organised in our colony today where the SDO and the JE of the Public Health and Engineering Department would hear our complaints. However, neither of them turned up at the camp. — Krishan Hooda, rwa president, Dev Colony, RohtaK

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rohtak