 Officials at 45 Rewari health centres put on notice over pathetic sex ratio : The Tribune India

Villages with a population of over 2,000 record SRB less than 800

Civil Surgeon Jai Bhagwan Jatian conducts a surprise check at a health centre in Rewari on Wednesday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rewari, January 18

The district health authorities have issued notice to medical officers/incharge of health centres located in 45 villages for registering sex ratio at birth (SRB) less than 800 in 2022. They have been asked to seek clarification about poor SRB from ASHA workers and auxiliary nursing midwifery (ANM) concerned and submit a report in this respect within five days for further action.

All these villages are having a population of over 2,000 and 14 of these, including Sukha (378), Kundal and Surehali (455 each), Garhi Alawalpur (484), Karnawas (429), Ramgarh (400), Balawas and Bagthala (500 each), Gujjar Majri (548), Usmanpur (556), Kalaka, Jaitrawas and Hansaka (556 each) and Masit (571) have recorded the SRB less than 600.

The state has witnessed three points improvement in the average SRB in 2022, but Rewari is at the bottom across the state with the birth ratio of 883 females against 1,000 males last year. The district registered a decline of 20 points in 2022 as compared to 2021 forcing the health authorities to swing into action to find out the reasons behind this poor show. The SRB of 903 was recorded in 2021.

Dr Jai Bhagwan Jatian, Civil Surgeon, Rewari, while confirming the notices served on medical officers/ incharges of health centres said efforts were initiated to find out the shortcomings responsible for the dismal gender ratio in the district. Besides, records of all 87 ultrasound centres in the district were being screened by 11 teams consisting of 22 doctors to ascertain whether or not they were complying with the PC-PNDT Act, he added.

“We are in the process of chalking out some novel plans to make people aware of the ill-effects of gender imbalance and to check female foeticide. Special attention will be given to those 45 villages having a population of over 2,000, where the SRB is dismal ,” said Jatian.

Meanwhile, the Civil Surgeon carried out surprise inspections at health centres in Dharuhera, Masani and Sangwadi village and interacted with officials on the status of SRB in their area concerned. He also found a doctor and a lab technician absent in Dharuhera. “Disciplinary action will be taken against both employees,” Jatian added.

Spread awareness on gender imbalance

