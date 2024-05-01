Officials from 3 states discuss law & order

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, April 30

A meeting of administrative and police officers of three states was held in Gurugram regarding the adherence of model code of conduct during the Lok Sabha elections. At the meeting, intensive discussion was held regarding maintaining law and order with mutual coordination and see that polling was conducted peacefully.

Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of Faridabad, Rewari, Palwal, Nuh, Jhajjar, Charkhi Dadri, Mahendragarh, South Delhi, Alwar, Tijara, Kotputli, Bhiwadi, and Deeg attended the meeting on Monday.

At the meeting, detailed discussions were held regarding security and surveillance on the inter-state and inter-district borders during the elections, maintaining law and order, measures to prevent the influence of anti-social elements and exchanging of information through various means at the bordering police stations of the state. Besides this, information was shared about monitoring and security measures that were being taken to ensure peaceful elections.

The Deputy Commissioners, SSPs, and their representatives expressed their opinions and emphasised on keeping a special vigil at checkpoints. During the meeting, it was decided that a list of habitual criminals and miscreants will be provided to the officers concerned.

The Deputy Commissioner-cum-Returning Officer, Gurugram, Nishant Kumar Yadav, laid stress on mutual coordination and strengthening of the information system. He stated that coordination and mutual understanding needed to be improved during the election process. He laid stress on installing CCTV cameras on various routes to ensure regular monitoring of activities along the borders. He said regular checks and patrolling would be conducted on the borders.

Yadav directed the officials to establish mutual coordination, monitor CCTV cameras, conduct checking campaigns, hold regular meetings and monitor other activities. He said all vehicles should be inspected 48 hours before the scheduled election date.

During the meeting, discussions were held regarding postal ballots, election duty certificates, sharing information about parol-jumper activities in the areas near the state borders. They also discussed about individuals involved in creating disturbances during elections and plans were made to take effective action against them.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram #Lok Sabha