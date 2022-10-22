Officials pulled up for delay in issuing NDCs

Kurukshetra, October 21
Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Sandeep Singh today conducted a surprise visit to the Pehowa Municipal Committee and pulled up officials concerned for not issuing no due certificates (NDCs) to applicants on time.
Singh reviewed the files related to the NDCs and directed the officials to issue the certificates without delay if no objection were found. In case of any objection, the officials were told by the minister to inform the applicant about the reason in writing. If the officials failed to follow the directions then action would be taken against them, Singh said.
He also inspected the house tax and sanitary branches and inquired about the facilities being provided to the area residents under various government schemes, including PM Awas Yojana. The minister directed his staff to note the names of officials, who were allegedly negligent on work, so that their names could be forwarded to authorities concerned for appropriate action.
The minister said, “The officials have been directed to ensure benefits of the government schemes on time. If an official will be found withholding any file without an appropriate reason then action will be taken against him. If an official is involved in corrupt practices then I will get an FIR registered against him.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hate speech shocking, take suo motu action, Supreme Court tells three states
Asks Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand to promptly register ...
Bilkis Bano gang rape case: Supreme Court to hear fresh plea challenging remission to 11
Bano was 5-month pregnant when she was gang-raped and seven ...
Eye on Himachal poll, AAP govt in Punjab restores old pension plan
1.75 lakh staffers to benefit from move
Himachal Votes 2022: Key issue, Kejriwal's party hopes to make inroads into state via OPS
Around 1.5 lakh HP employees are under NPS
Vacate bungalow, Mehbooba Mufti told
She has been living there since 2005 when her father was J&K...