Officials pulled up for delay in issuing NDCs

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, October 21

Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Sandeep Singh today conducted a surprise visit to the Pehowa Municipal Committee and pulled up officials concerned for not issuing no due certificates (NDCs) to applicants on time.

Singh reviewed the files related to the NDCs and directed the officials to issue the certificates without delay if no objection were found. In case of any objection, the officials were told by the minister to inform the applicant about the reason in writing. If the officials failed to follow the directions then action would be taken against them, Singh said.

He also inspected the house tax and sanitary branches and inquired about the facilities being provided to the area residents under various government schemes, including PM Awas Yojana. The minister directed his staff to note the names of officials, who were allegedly negligent on work, so that their names could be forwarded to authorities concerned for appropriate action.

The minister said, “The officials have been directed to ensure benefits of the government schemes on time. If an official will be found withholding any file without an appropriate reason then action will be taken against him. If an official is involved in corrupt practices then I will get an FIR registered against him.”