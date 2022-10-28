Officials take out flag march

Hisar, October 27
Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Uttam Singh led a flag march in various villages of the Adampur Assembly segment today. The DC said the election process was going on in a peaceful manner and adequate security arrangements had been made in the constituency. The DC, along with SP Lokender Singh, reviewed the security arrangements in sensitive and hypersensitive areas of the constituency.
They asked people to cooperate with the administration and the police to conduct the byelections peacefully.
