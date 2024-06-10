Officials told to be present at Samadhan Camp

Hisar, June 9
Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said to resolve complaints related to various government schemes, a Samadhan Camp would now be organised every day from 9 am to 11 am on the Mini-Secretariat premises.
The DC directed the officials of all departments concerned to be present at the camp. Any resident could raise a complaint related to property ID, ‘Parivar Pahchan Patra’ known as family ID, ration card and various social security pensions schemes, which would be resolved on the spot. Dahiya held a videoconference meeting with the officials of various departments on Sunday. He directed the officials to ensure the success of the Samadhan camps as it was the duty of the officials of the departments concerned to personally attend the Samadhan camps and listen to the problems of the public with a positive attitude and try and resolve these on the spot.
He directed the officials of the Additional DC’s Office, local urban bodies, Police Department, District Social Welfare Department and other related departments that the Samadhan camps would start on Monday itself, so they should ensure that all equipment such as computers etc. were set up on the first floor of the Mini-Secretariat.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Modi’s coalition concert on
Sworn in for third term, Modi becomes second PM after Nehru ...
Bittu: Will act as bridge between Centre, Punjab
Says resolving farmers’ issues his top priority
9 die as bus comes under terror attack in J&K
20 rounds of AK-47, M4 carbine found at site; most victims f...