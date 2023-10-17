Officials told to remodel canals, feeders

Chandigarh, October 16
Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala has directed officials to undertake remodelling and rehabilitation of canals and feeders of the Irrigation and Water Resources Department to ensure efficient water distribution for irrigation.He was presiding over a meeting of senior officials of the Irrigation and Water Resources Department here today.
