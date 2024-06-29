Old enmity led to youth’s murder in Faridabad

Faridabad, June 28
The police have registered a case of murder in connection with the death of a youth at Fatehpur Billoch village on Wednesday night.
According to the police, the victim, identified as Devender (25), was stopped by some youths from the same village. After a verbal duel, the armed accused opened fire, resulting in Devender’s death on the spot. It is claimed that the assault was the result of an old enmity between two groups over an incident that occurred in 2010.
Police sources said while the victim was from the SC community, the accused belonged to the Backward Community. The incident led to a protest by the victim’s kin. However, the protest ended, and the family cremated the body this morning.
