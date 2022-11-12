Olympian Neeraj Chopra meets Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Chandigarh, November 11
Olympics gold medalist and Subedar Neeraj Chopra of 4 Rajputana Rifles, who brought laurels to the state by creating history for India in sports, today paid a courtesy call to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at his Sant Kabir Kutir Niwas in Chandigarh ahead of future competitions.
Khattar presented Shrimad Bhagavad Gita to Neeraj Chopra and also invited him for the International Gita Mahotsav commencing from November 16.
