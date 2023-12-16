Olympic-size swimming pool to come up in Karnal by March-end

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, December 15

The long-felt need for an Olympic-size all-weather swimming pool in the city is close to reality as work is on at a war-footing.

The contractor has pressed extra machinery and labour to push the work. If all goes as per the plan, the authorities claim, it would be completed by the end of March 2024.

It is part of the indoor sports complex which is being constructed at the cost of Rs 42 crore in Sector-32 under the Smart City project. “An Olympic-size swimming pool is aimed at promoting sports and fitness among the residents of the city. The pool will be a landmark of the city and a symbol of its progress and development. The main swimming pool will have dimensions of 50m x 25m and the warm-up pool will be of 25m x 21m. It is expected to be completed by the end of March,” said Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner-cum-CEO, Karnal Smart City Ltd (KSCL), a company looking after the Karnal Smart City project.

The pool, which will be of 10 lanes, will be equipped with modern facilities such as heating, filtration, lighting, a timing system and a digital scoreboard. It will have separate areas for beginners, intermediate and advanced swimmers, said CEO Yadav.

The pool will be open to the public throughout the year at nominal charges which will be decided later. The pool will also host various swimming competitions and events and provide coaching and training to aspiring swimmers, he added.

A spectator gallery having a capacity of 368 people is also being constructed above the separate changing and shower rooms for children, men and women. There is sufficient parking space for visitors. Besides, this indoor sports complex will have four badminton courts.

#Karnal