Ombudsman visits sports varsity

Sonepat: Ombudsman Surender Kumar Gakhar visited Sports University, Haryana, and met with the officials and members of the student grievance cell for the first time. He was welcomed by Vice-Chancellor Ashok Kumar, former DGP and IPS. During the meeting, the V-C highlighted the university's ongoing efforts to support student welfare and enhance educational standards. He expressed confidence that Gakhar's expertise would greatly benefit the university. At the meeting, they talked about how to handle students' complaints. They also discussed how to improve student counselling and develop the curriculum to meet students' needs. He shared his valuable ideas for improving the Sports Science Laboratory. Gakhar emphasised the need to take important steps for the overall development of students and to achieve excellence in sports science. The meeting concluded with a commitment to continue collaborating closely to address student grievances efficiently and to foster an environment that promotes academic and athletic excellence.

Kurukshetra: In compliance with the instructions conveyed by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, NIT Kurukshetra celebrated International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at their sports complex. Around 50 faculty, non-faculty staff members and students participated in the session. Professor PC Tewari, Professor in-charge, Physical Education and Sports section raised the awareness about the harmful effect of drug abuse and illicit trafficking. He also added that this day was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1987 with the theme 'Think health, not drugs' to emphasise the importance of health and well-being as a solution to drug abuse. The next session of this workshop was carried out by Amit Kumar, a renowned yoga player and yoga expert. He discussed the causes and remedies of ill effects of drug abuse. He further suggested some asanas, pranayamas, meditation practices and sports activities to cure the same.

Kurukshetra: The 281st meeting of Kurukshetra University Executive Council was held in the committee room of Kurukshetra University under the chairmanship of the V-C Som Nath Sachdeva. Deputy Director of Public Relations Department Dr Jimmy Sharma said in the meeting of the Executive Council, a total of nine teachers were promoted under the self-finance scheme (SFS) and under Career Advancement Scheme (CAS). She said Dr Pradeep Kumar Mittal and Dr Chandrakant of Computer Science and Application Department were appointed as professors. Besides them, approval was given to promote Dr Poonam Rani, Dr Karambir and Dr Naresh Kumar from UIET (Computer Science and Electronic) to the post of Associate Professor. Dr Neeraj Batish and Dr Jai Kishan from Institute of Law to the post of Associate Professor were given promotion. Moreover, Dr Anita Poonia and Dr Deepak Kumar Malik were promoted from UIET (Biotech) to the post of Associate Professor.

Kurukshetra: Principal of Indira Gandhi National College, Ladwa, Dr Kushal Pal, informed that the registration date for admission into the college has been extended upto June 30. This decision has been made by the Director of the Higher Education Department, Panchkula, to accommodate the convenience of the students. The principal also announced the introduction of two new courses starting this session: Bachelor of Library and Information Science (Bachelor of Library and Information Science) and Master of Arts in Political Science (MA Political Science).

