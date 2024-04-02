On BJP leaders’ assurance, Sirsa farmers halt protest

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, April 1

The farmers of 15 villages, who have been sitting on a dharna at the mini-secretariat here for over two months, demanding construction of the Dhingatania and Bhambhoor-Salarpur Kharif channels, today suspended their protest until May. The farmers took this decision after assurances by the BJP leaders. However, they made it clear if the BJP betrayed them, they would resume their protest.

Jagroop Singh Chauburja, secretary, Kisan Sangharsh Committee, said BJP district president Nitasha Sihag, Jagdish Chopra and Aman Chopra have assured them that after the model code of conduct ends, the construction of the kharif channels will begin, and farmers will be given appropriate rate for their land.

Jagroop Singh said if the construction of the kharif channels does not begin after the elections, they will again boycott the BJP leaders. He clarified that the farmers’ protest had not ended but only suspended. He alleged that the BJP had already deceived them once. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Sunita Duggal promised to resolve their issues soon, but after winning the elections, she never visited their villages.

Besides, it was announced a few days ago by the protesting farmers that they would oppose the BJP candidate in the Lok Sabha elections from 15 villages and would not allow their entry into the villages.

The budget for the construction of the kharif channels was announced in 2019. However, the work on the channels has not been started as yet. Farmers of more than two dozen villages have been fighting for their rights for 15 years. They believe the construction of the channels in Dhingatania and Bhambhoor-Salarpur will benefit farmers as water scarcity has become a growing concern due to depleting groundwater levels. They are ready to provide their land for the channel’s construction but demanded that the government should purchase the land at market rates.

The farmers said April 1 is celebrated worldwide as April Fool’s Day. Now, it remains to be seen whether the BJP leaders have misled them on April Fool’s Day regarding the Lok Sabha elections or the BJP government will fulfil its promise after the elections. For over two months, hundreds of farmers from villages such as Khaja Khera, Rangri Khera, Titu Khera, Ramnagaria, Dhingatania, Modia Khera, Natar, Dhani Jassa Ram, Chauburja, and Bhambhoor have been sitting on the dharna.

