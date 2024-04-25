On campaign trail, Manohar Lal Khattar, Nayab Singh Saini meet different sections of society

Parveen Arora
Karnal, April 24
In a concerted effort to accelerate the election campaign in the Karnal Lok Sabha seat and the Karnal Assembly byelection, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar reached out to various sections of society on Wednesday, urging them to ensure their victory from both seats.
Khattar conducted separate interactions with sportspersons, teachers, advocates, and arhtiyas during different programmes, whereas Saini participated in multiple programmes across the city to seek support for himself and Khattar.
Having been nominated as the BJP candidate for the Karnal Lok Sabha seat, Khattar, along with Saini, contesting the Karnal Assembly byelection, has been tirelessly campaigning to secure victory. Despite the opposition parties yet to unveil the names of the candidates, the prominent BJP leaders are leaving no stone unturned to retain the seats.
During an interaction with sportspersons, including Olympian Yogeshwar Dutt, cricketer Sumit Narwal, Babita Phogat, and others, Khattar highlighted the state government’s sports policy, applauding Haryana’s performance in various sporting arenas. He assured continued government support for the welfare of the athletes and welcomed their suggestions for further policy enhancements.
Addressing private school educators, Khattar commended their pivotal role in shaping the nation’s future and emphasised the BJP government’s works in education. He urged them to bring Narendra Modi as the PM for a third term and highlighted the transformative initiatives undertaken by both the Union and state governments.
Meanwhile, CM Saini, during his programmes, urged the citizens to exercise their franchise in favour of the BJP on May 25, ensuring triumph for Khattar in the Lok Sabha and his victory in the Assembly. He also highlighted the works done by the PM Modi-led Union Government in 10 years and state government in nine-and-a-half years. He emphasised on inclusive development by the Khattar government in the state and said it had ensured jobs without bribe. The state government had eradicated corruption.
Both leaders expressed confidence in the BJP’s prospects, asserting victory on all 10 Lok Sabha seats and the Karnal Assembly seat.
Cong protests against teachers’ programme
The Congress party, alleging the violation of the model code of conduct, staged a protest during the former CM’s meeting with teachers. Led by former chairman of Haryana Minority Commission Trilochan Singh and Parag Gaba, Congress workers were detained by the police after entering the venue, Dr Mangal Sen Auditorium. They expressed concerns over potential influence on the teachers, particularly as some private schools served as polling stations. Singh said Assandh MLA Shamsher Singh Gogi had filed a complaint with the District Election Officer regarding the matter on Tuesday.
