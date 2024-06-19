On-campus placement drive held

Hisar: Students of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar, have been selected in the on-campus placement drive. Jitender Lohan, Monu, Ramniwas and Sandeep Kumar were selected by Shree Cement Limited. Chetan, Mohit and Jatin Kumar of Mechanical Engineering Department were also selected by the Gurgaon-based EDAG Production Solution India Private Limited at a CTC of Rs 4.5 lakh per annum.

Alumnus donates to KU association

Kurukshetra: Kurukshetra University Alumni Association received a donation of Rs 3 lakh from KU alumnus and retired professor of Special Education Sushma Sharma, who served the university for more than 27 years. Professor Sushma has always been a leader in social welfare work. University Vice-Chancellor Somnath Sachdeva said with this grant the Keshoraj Annual Scholarship would be started for the benefit of the students receiving special education from the university’s Education Department. The VC expressed his gratitude to Prof Sushma for the donation. Prof Sushma said that her parents also continued to work for the welfare of society and humanity. With his inspiration, she was helping the needy female students getting education through Udyan Care Organisation. Alumni Association Director Anil Mittal said former students had an important contribution in the development and promotion of quality of any institution.

