On Day 1, cops feel need for more practical training

Parveen Arora

Karnal, July 1

With the country discarding its British-era criminal laws — the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act — and implementing three news laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam — from July 1, police personnel on the ground are emphasising the need for more practical training and sensitisation.

Need more time to learn The sections and their numbers for crimes are different under the new laws. We need more time to learn these new sections. The old laws are still deep-rooted in our minds.Rs A police official Special camps to sensitise public Special camps are being organised at police stations and police posts to educate the public about the changes in the laws and how these will impact the justice delivery system.Rs Upasana, Kaithal SP 670 police personnel trained in Karnal In Karnal, nearly 670 police personnel have been trained. We have imparted training to our investigating officers and 113 master trainers are also imparting training to others. — Nayab Singh, DSP (HQS), Karnal Three FIRs registered till 8 PM on Monday The Karnal police registered three FIRs till 8pm on Monday, while one FIR was lodged in Kaithal district.

The Karnal police also sensitised their police personnel at police stations and police posts.

Despite initial training sessions, many officers feel that they are inadequately prepared for the transition. While they have been provided with help through a couple of apps and booklets by the Haryana Police, they are of the view that more extensive training is necessary. On the first day of the implementation, the officers were seen using these apps to understand the new sections. The police personnel, who are familiar with the old laws, experienced difficulties in choosing the sections for different crimes.

The Tribune team spoke to the police personnel posted in Karnal and Kaithal districts. Those, who had already been trained, said the training sessions were too brief and should have been extended over more days. “The sections and their numbers for crimes are different under the new laws. We need more time to learn these new sections. The old laws are still deep-rooted in our minds,” said a police official.

Despite these challenges, there is optimism among the police force. “I am not tech-savvy, but now, I have to use the app to get familiar with the new sections. I am hopeful that I will remember all new laws to assess the readiness of the personnel,” said another police personnel.

The Kaithal police conducted a test on Saturday, monitored by Superintendent of Police, Kaithal, Upasana. “We are fully prepared to implement these laws. We have already conducted training sessions for all investigating officers and have tested their knowledge, with satisfactory results,” said the SP. She added that the Kaithal police had trained 850 police personnel, including investigating officers and 76 master trainers were imparting training to other officers to familiarise them with the new laws.

To spread awareness further and ensure effective implementation, the Kaithal police had launched a citizen awareness programme from Monday. “Special camps are being organised at police stations and police posts to educate the public about the changes in the laws and how these will impact the justice delivery system,” the Kaithal SP added.

“In Karnal, nearly 670 police personnel, including investigating officers, have been trained. We have imparted training to our investigating officers and 113 master trainers are also imparting training to others,” said Nayab Singh, DSP (HQs), Karnal. “We are committed to ensuring that the implementation of the new laws is smooth and that the justice is delivered efficiently,” the DSP added.

