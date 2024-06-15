On highway run, Khattar urges workers to not let sweat dry until BJP forms government again

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, June 14

Braving the heat wave, hundreds of BJP workers and leaders thronged Namastey Chowk on National Highway-44 in the city and the party’s office to welcome Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday. They greeted Khattar warmly on his first arrival after assuming his new role.

Addressing party workers, the former Chief Minister Khattar emphasised on the importance of preparation for the forthcoming Assembly elections, urging them to be ready for these elections. “There are three and a half months left. We have to work hard and create a record by forming the BJP government in Haryana for the third consecutive time. Be prepared for it and do not let your sweat dry until the Assembly elections are completed,” said Khattar, who has also been given the portfolio of Power Minister.

He expressed gratitude to PM Modi for the honour given to the citizens of Karnal. “PM Modi has respected the sentiments of the people of Karnal Lok Sabha constituency by including me in the Union Cabinet. I will fulfil the responsibility with honesty and dedication and continue to serve the people. Although my role has changed, I will continue to work with the same spirit of service,” he said.

He noted that PM Modi has shown trust in Haryana by including three out of the state’s five MPs in the Union Council of Ministers. Expressing gratitude to the people of his constituency, he said, “It is not just me, but all of you have become ministers. The two departments given by Modi ji were given not to me but to the people of Karnal,” he said.

“Party workers and leaders should work with dedication to make the people aware of the policies of the BJP, considering them as Manohar Lal,” he exhorted. Earlier, Khattar was welcomed at Kohand in Gharaunda block.

Khattar accused the Congress of misleading people with false statements and urged party workers to go to the people to expose the Congress. “You have to go and explain that there will be no changes in the Constitution,” he said.

Despite the media presence, Manohar Lal avoided making statements or giving interviews, instead focusing on his message to party members, who were full of enthusiasm to meet the former CM.

Khattar announced that the government would provide housing for every needy and poor person in the country. “This government will work with a service-oriented approach and address every small difficulty faced by the people. PM Modi has always been serious about this issue and has consistently developed and implemented plans with the interests of the poor, needy and farmers in mind,” said Khattar.

He highlighted that one of Modi’s first actions was depositing more than Rs 20,000 crore in the accounts of millions of farmers.

Khattar said that the state government has allocated 100 sq yards of plots to nearly 7,500 poor families in the state after the lifting of the model code of conduct.

“Due to the unavailability of panchayati land in villages, the government purchased land worth about Rs 3 crore for poor people and provided them with plots free of cost. Additionally, those who could not receive plots will be provided with Rs 1 lakh by the government to purchase land,” said Khattar.

He also highlighted the state government’s scheme of providing HAPPY card for 1,000 km of free travel for the poor and needy. More than 8.4 million people in the state will benefit from this scheme.

‘State’s Progress to pick up PACE’

Panipat: Union Minister for Energy, Housing and Urban Development Manohar Lal Khattar has said that with three ministers in the Central government from Haryana, development would pick up pace in the state. After taking charge as Union Minister, Khattar entered Haryana for the first time and the BJP leaders welcomed him at various places in Sonepat and Panipat. TNS

