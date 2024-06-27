On hunger strike, Haryana Roadways staff seek pay hike

Tribune Reporters

Sirsa, June 26

The Haryana Roadways Karamchari Sanjha Morcha observed a hunger strike and a sit-in at the Sirsa bus depot from 10 am to 4 pm today. Thereafter, they submitted a memorandum of demands to the General Manager.

Haryana Roadways employees protest in support of their demands in Rohtak on Wednesday.

The state spokesperson of the morcha, Prithvi Singh Chahar, stated that their demands had been pending for a long time. They threatened to intensify their agitation if their issues are not addressed soon.

Their key demand is the hike in pay grade for drivers, conductors and clerks. They are also demanding the withdrawal of the order limiting overtime for drivers and conductors, as well as the order limiting overnight stays.

The union called for the implementation of a fixed promotion period for conductors, similar to the police department, and the revocation of the September 2022 order on leave reduction for various employees.

Rohtak: Haryana Roadways employees observed a day-long fast at the Rohtak depot on Wednesday to press their demands. They also took out a protest march on the bus stand campus and submitted a charter of demands to the depot authorities. Besides, hike in the pay scale, they demanded the withdrawal of the kilometer scheme, removal of the Group-D employees from the common cadre, promotions on technical and vacant posts and removal of the pay anomalies.

