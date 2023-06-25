On NIA radar, gangster’s aide held in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 24

The police have arrested a wanted notorious criminal, Sandeep, alias Bandar, a sharpshooter and close aide of jailed gangster Kaushal. He was also on the radar of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which had declared a reward of Rs 1 lakh for providing information leading to his arrest.

Sandeep was produced in a city court today which sent him to a five-day police remand. The police said a pistol, six cartridges and a bike were seized from his possession. Sandeep had been handling the extortion work of Kaushal for the last two years in Khandsa vegetable market and other areas.

Inspector Pankaj Kumar, in-charge of the crime unit, Sector 39, received secret information on Friday night about Sandeep, a resident of Naharpur Roopa, riding a bike in the Sector 38 area following which he was arrested.

Varun Dahiya, ACP (Crime), said Sandeep was a habitual offender. The ACP said more than 10 cases, including murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, extortion and encounters with the police were registered against him in Delhi and Gurugram. The ACP said, “After being arrested in connection with murder of Jaidev, alias JD, he came out of jail on bail in September 2021 and started committed crimes for the Kaushal gang. We are questioning Sandeep after taking him on a five-day police remand. The NIA has been informed about his arrest.”

An NIA team had also raided hideout and house of Sandeep twice in October last year and in April this year. Some documents and mobile phones were seized from his house.