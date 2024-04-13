Haryana: On nominees, non-BJP parties adopt wait-&-watch mode

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, April 12

With the Lok Sabha elections in Haryana scheduled to be held in about one-and-a-half months from now in the sixth phase on May 25, the non-BJP parties—Congress, JJP and INLD—have adopted a ‘wait-and-watch’ approach in naming their nominees.

No takers for Congress ticket There was a time when candidates used to make a beeline for the Congress ticket. However, there are no takers for the ticket this time on account of factionalism within the party. Anil Vij, Ex-home minister JJP list during Navratras The selection process for the Lok Sabha candidates is in the final stage and the party will announce its remaining nine candidates during the Navratras. Ajay Chautala, JJP Chief

Since there are multiple claimants for each parliamentary seat, none of these three non-BJP parties want to name their nominees first for the fear of probables not getting party ticket switching over to another party. Besides, the caste combinations are also being kept in mind while deciding party ticket. “The demographic and caste profile of the constituency is the deciding factor for fielding a particular candidate. In fact, the castes of party and rival party candidates are deciding factors in the selection of candidate by any political party,” a senior JJP leader said.

Sources said since the election notification for the Lok Sabha elections would be issued on April 29, the parties have enough time to names candidates. Even if the candidates are named around the date of issuing of the poll notification, they will get enough time to campaign for the May 25 elections, sources said.

Ajay Chautala, JJP supremo, said the selection process for the Lok Sabha candidates was in the final stage and the party would announce its remaining nine candidates during the ongoing Navratras (till April 17).

Meanwhile, the Congress is yet to pick candidates from the panel prepared by the party for every constituency. Similarly, the INLD list could not be finalised as the meeting scheduled to finalise its nominees a few days back could not be held on account of indifferent health of its supremo OP Chautala. The BJP is the only party which has declared candidates on all 10 seats while the AAP, JJP and INLD have declared candidates on one seat each.

