On poll day, stalwarts rev up cadre spirits at party booths

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 24

On the day of polling, former Chief Minister and Karnal Lok Sabha constituency candidate Manohar Lal Khattar and Chief Minister and Karnal Assembly byelection candidate Nayab Singh Saini boosted the morale of workers by visiting party booths set up near polling stations. Congress candidate Divyanshu Budhiraja, NCP candidate Maratha Virender Verma, along with other candidates, also visited polling booths to review the situation.

Congress candidate Divyanshu Budhiraja visits a polling booth in Prem Nagar.

People voting for change: Budhiraja The people of Karnal cast their vote for a change, aiming to send Khattar and Saini back. After casting their vote against Khattar, people have finally taken a dip in the Ganga — Divyanshu Budhiraja, Congress candidate Cong to be wiped out, says khattar The BJP will win all 10 seats of Haryana and one of the Karnal Assembly segment. The Congress is nowhere to be seen in the competition — ML Khattar, Former Chief Minister

Khattar cast his vote at a booth in Prem Nagar in the city. Later, he visited different polling booths and sat at the party’s booth, encouraging party workers. Saini also reached Karnal and visited different polling booths of Karnal Assembly segment.

The visit of stalwart leaders at polling booths was a morale booster for their workers. Khattar and Saini were seen motivating their workers, acknowledging their hard work and urging them to continue their efforts until the end of the voting process. Budhiraja and other workers also spent time encouraging his party members, emphasising the importance of their roles in ensuring a fair and smooth election.

Nail art: Women show inked fingers at Chautala village in Sirsa on Saturday. ANI

Hookah harmony: Men smoke and gossip at a polling station in Sonepat. REUTERS

Show of strength: Voters stand in long queues in Karnal. tribune photo: Varun Gulati

