On possibility of joining INDIA, Ajay Singh Chautala takes swipe at INLD

Tribune News Service

Hisar, September 17

Amid speculations that the INLD could join the INDIA alliance, the National President of the Jannayak Janata Party, Ajay Singh Chautala, today took a swipe at the INLD alleging that the party which opposed the Congress all its life was now ready to join hands with it.

Addressing a rally in Charkhi Dadri today, Chautala said the INLD seemed eager to join the meetings of the Opposition alliance, but did not get an invitation. Taking a potshot at the INLD leadership, Ajay said the INLD was ready to welcome former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda on its stage at the birth anniversary programme of Devi Lal. The INLD is scheduled to organise the birth anniversary function in Kaithal on September 25, which is likely to be attended by several leaders of the INDIA alliance.

Addressing the gathering, Chautala said if given a chance, the JJP would provide old-age pension of Rs 5,100. He lashed out at Hooda stating that Hooda had looted the farmers by acquiring their land at throwaway prices.

Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala announced the creation of an industrial cluster in Dadri.

#Congress #Hisar