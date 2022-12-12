ON THE WRONG SIDE: Vehicles parked on roadside hinder traffic flow in Gurugram

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, December 11

Gurugram — even while the number of vehicles is growing continuously — is short of proper parking space.

Wrong parking is a major hurdle in traffic management as the policy for street parking, app-based smart parking of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and public-private partnership (PPP)-based multi-level parking plan of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) are still in the pipeline.

Smart parking solution We are working on a policy for street parking. We have set up an app-based smart parking in Sector 44. It will be functional soon after getting the NOC from the HSVP. Sudhir Rajpal, CEO, GMDA

Wrong parking causes traffic congestion during peak hours. Old Gurdwara road, Sohna road, MG road, Civil Lines road, Sadar Bazaar, Hero Honda chowk to Subhash chowk and Sirhaul underpass are the wrong parking trouble spots.

The police have also identified 20 more main roads where people park their vehicles wrongly. GMDA has put up signboards on the roads but people do not take those seriously. About 57,000 challans were issued for wrong parking this year.

The GMDA hiked the penalty for wrong parking in the city recently from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 for cars and Rs 2,000 for heavy vehicles. The GMDA has provided more than 20 cranes to the traffic police for towing away wrongly parked vehicles.

To tackle the problem, GMDA had launched a web application ‘OneMap Gurugram’ to help owners locate their cars if those had been towed away, but the efforts made by the Gurugram traffic police towards cracking down on illegal parking in the city seems to have done little to curb the problem due to lack of infrastructure.

A senior traffic police officer said that people are aware that the traffic police don’t have enough cranes to tow vehicles away. That further dissuades people from following traffic norms.

A multi-level parking on PPP model is also in the MCG’s pipeline. Another multi-level parking near Sadar Bazaar may become functional by August 2023, but still, people are facing problems due to insufficient parking spaces in the city.