On trail of murder accused, Sonepat STF cops attacked in Uttar Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 28

A team of the Sonepat Special Task Force (STF) was allegedly attacked at Kertu village in Shamli in UP when the police personnel went there to arrest Jabaruddin, a murder accused, with a reward of Rs 25,000 on him.

The incident took place on March 26, and videos of the incident went viral on social media. As per information, when the team members arrested the accused, some villagers surrounded the police party and attacked it. The mob misbehaved with the police and helped the accused escape. They also snatched a weapon from a cop.

Following a brief encounter, the UP police arrested the accused who had received a bullet injury, said Abhishek, Superintendent of Police, Shamli.