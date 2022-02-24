On Vij's order, 4 cops suspended

Tribune News Service

Panipat, February 23

Following the directions of Home Minister Anil Vij, SP Shashank Kumar Sawan has suspended four police personnel whose names were mentioned in an FIR.

Meanwhile, members of various traders’ associations came in support of the suspended cops and held a press meet here. The traders said the suspension was wrong, as the decision was taken after hearing the one-side story. We have been able to work only due to the good police system in the city, they added.

Hiralal Ahuja, a furniture trader, had met Vij on Tuesday in Ambala and alleged that a case had been registered on the court directions against the cops — CIA-2 incharge Virender Singh, Jaibir Rana, Subhash and Sumit Dahiya — for kidnapping his son Rajkumar and extorting money from the family.

Following his complaint, Vij directed the Panipat SP to suspend the cops whose names were mentioned in the court order. The SP suspended them today. —