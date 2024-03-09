Ambala: On Women’s Day, Railways runs special pink goods train

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 8

A special pink goods train was operated by all-woman staff from Ambala Cantonment Railway Station to Ludhiana Railway Station under Ambala Division to mark the International Women’s Day today.

A railways spokesperson said the train departed from Ambala Cantonment station at 10.55 am and reached Ludhiana at 14.45 pm. The train was operated by Loco Pilot Manorama Verma, Assistant Loco Pilot Kriti and Train Manager Manisha. Manorama said: “It was a proud moment for us and a lucky day for me as I am the lock pilot for the goods train. The officials have been cooperative. We are grateful to them for giving us the opportunity.”

Additional Divisional Railway Manager Hanuman Prasad, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Ritika Vashisht and other railway officials flagged off the special run.

Sr DCM Ritika Vashisht said this symbolic step towards women empowerment was taken by Ambala Division shows the continuously increasing participation of women in railways and the continuous role of women in taking railways to a new heights.

Besides, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar Mohali Railway Station of Ambala Division was turned into a pink station operated by women railways personnel working in commercial, operations, security and other departments.

