On wrong side of law many times

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, May 13

IG Hemant Kalson seems to be controversy’s favourite child. Despite being a senior police officer, he had repeatedly found himself on the wrong side of the law. Cases, suspensions and arrests have followed him like his shadow, especially in recent years.

A common charge in all cases against him is creating ruckus in places, allegedly under the influence of liquor.

A 1991-batch HPS officer, Kalson was elevated to the IPS during the Congress regime in 2006 and allocated the 2001 batch of the IPS.

His brush with law started in September 2018, when he was assaulted by passersby in a road-rage incident. Kalson and his friend were on their way from Pinjore to Panchkula when an SUV crossed their vehicle at a high speed. He allegedly chased the vehicle and forced the driver to stop it. No FIR was lodged after he apologised to the passersby.

In April 2019, he was suspended by the government after he had fired rounds in the air, allegedly in an inebriated condition, while on election duty in Tamil Nadu.

In 2020, the police arrested the controversial officer for allegedly assaulting two women after trespassing into their houses in Pinjore. Only a few days ago, he created a ruckus and misbehaved with a staff nurse, allegedly in a drunken state, at the General Hospital, Panchkula.

Meanwhile, the government had already sent his case to the Centre for retirement.